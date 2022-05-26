BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The free outdoor concert series, Thursday & Main, is returning to downtown Buffalo. The series will be weekly from June 9 through July 28 at Fountain Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday & Main is produced by Buffalo Place and presented by M&T Bank. The series pays homage to the summer tradition, Thursday at the Square.

This free and open-to-the-public event features live music, a happy hour, food and more. The event is on Thursday evenings and continues the mission of Thursday at the Square by creating awareness and business for downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers.

Ron Hawkins of Canadian alt-rock band, Lowest of the Low, is set to kick-off the 2022 season. Hawkins performed with Lowest of the Low several times at Thursday at the Square, including the summers of 1993 and 2005. In 2011, Hawkins and crew inaugurated the official move of Thursday at the Square from Lafayette Square to the Buffalo Waterfront. Hawkins most recently performed during the 2019 Thursday & Main season at Fountain Plaza.

Lineup

June 9: Ron Hawkins (of Lowest of the Low) with special guests Geno McManus and Zak Ward

June 16: The Strictly Hip with special guest 77 Stone

June 23: Handsome Jack with special guest Matt Smith’s Nervous System

June 30: Willie Nile with special guest Leroy Townes

July 7: Farrow with special guest David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam

July 14: The Sheila Divine with special guest Potter’s Field

July 21: Harvest SUMmer Jamfest featuring Johnny Nobody with special guest Roger Bryan & The Orphans, and TVMTN

July 28: GROSH with special guest Erin Hoyle & The Constellations

In 1987, Fountain Plaza hosted the first Thursday at the Park season. In 1988, crowds for the happy hour became too large for the space. The series was shifted to Lafayette Square and Thursday at the Square was born. Buffalo Place said Fountain Plaza provides a picture-perfect setting for this summer’s Thursday & Main series.

