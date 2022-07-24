BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lineup for the fall 2022 edition of Burt Fest was announced on Sunday.

The event, which is set to be held on September 17 at Buffalo Iron Works, will feature several bands and local artists.

See the full list:

Optic Opression

Overlook

Orange Grove Ave

Of Night and Light

Ascentria

Vertigo Child

Creating A Sinner

The NIGH

Astrabula

The event is 18+. Presale tickets are $10 and tickets on the day of the show are $15. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.