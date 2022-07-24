BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The lineup for the fall 2022 edition of Burt Fest was announced on Sunday.
The event, which is set to be held on September 17 at Buffalo Iron Works, will feature several bands and local artists.
See the full list:
- Optic Opression
- Overlook
- Orange Grove Ave
- Of Night and Light
- Ascentria
- Vertigo Child
- Creating A Sinner
- The NIGH
- Astrabula
The event is 18+. Presale tickets are $10 and tickets on the day of the show are $15. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.