LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boy George & Culture Club will be at Artpark once again this summer following their sold-out 2018 concert at the Lewiston venue.

Tickets for the August 31 show will go on sale this Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m., but the pre-sale starts a day earlier. They’ll cost between $20 and $77.

When they go on sale, concertgoers can buy them on Ticketmaster or at the Artpark Box Office any day but Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.