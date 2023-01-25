DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the pandemic, there was hardly a music event happening. Many of them were just online.

But this past year, many artists got back on the road, and 2023 looks no different in terms of the many concert announcements popping up across Western New York.

Among those coming to Darien Lake are Dave Matthews Band (June 14), Matchbox Twenty (Aug. 1), Foreigner (July 28), Pantera (Aug. 9) and Nickelback (Aug. 16).

Find information on tickets for these concerts here.