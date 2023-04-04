HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fitz and the Tantrums are coming to the Erie County Fair.

The indie-pop band will perform at The Buffalo News Grandstand as part of the Channel 4 Concert Series this year on August 10.

“We are excited to welcome Fitz and the Tantrums to the Erie County Fair,” Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO, said. “Their music is infectious and their live shows are truly unforgettable. This is a rare opportunity to see them perform live and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the show.”

Previously announced for the Channel 4 Concert Series were country artists Bailey Zimmerman and Seaforth, who are scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 15.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Those who are interested can get them here when they’re available. Erie County Agricultural Society members can get them a day early.

The 183rd Erie County Fair will take place from Aug. 9-20. If you’re interested in a job at the fair, click or tap here.