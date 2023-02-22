LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are set to take the Artpark stage this summer.
With special guest S.G. Goodman, the performance at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater is scheduled for August 5 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Reserved seats start at $45 and general admission for the pit starts at $99.50.
When they go on sale, buyers can find tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Artpark box office, which will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.