LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larkin Poe and The Allman Betts Band will perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on July 27, the venue announced.
Tickets range from $20-49 and go on sale starting Friday. Those prices will increase by $5 starting July 23.
The concert joins over a dozen other bands and artists that will be playing shows throughout the summer at Artpark. For more information on this show and others, click here.
