LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next band announced for this year’s concerts at Artpark is Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Joined by Twen, the band will perform at Artpark’s Amphitheater on September 3. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to see Rainbow Kitten Surprise will cost $38.50 for general admission and $64 for front of stage. They’ll go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

To get tickets once they’re available, go to Ticketmaster or the Artpark Box Office on a Friday or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.