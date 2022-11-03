BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thomas Rhett and Cole Swindell are coming to Buffalo next summer during Home Team Tour 23.

The country stars are scheduled to perform at the KeyBank Center on July 6. Joining them will be special guest Nate Smith.

The general public sale for tickets kicks off Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m., but Rhett’s Home Team members and Citi cardmembers can get early access.

The pre-sale for Citi cardmembers begins Tuesday, November 8 at Noon and lasts through Thursday, November 10 at 10 p.m.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” Rhett said. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”