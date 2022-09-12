BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will be coming back to Buffalo just days before Christmas.

The rock-classical crossover will be at the KeyBank Center for two performances on December 22, which start at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It’s part of their 60-city winter tour that begins in November. In all, the group is planning to play 101 shows, finishing up the tour on December 30.

“It was so special to be back playing live last year. When you love something as much as we do and it’s taken away, it made us super thankful to be back. I look forward to seeing all our ‘repeat offenders’ and all our new friends when we hit the road,” TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said.

This year’s tour is called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More.”

Tickets for both of the Buffalo shows will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Once they’re available, they can be bought at the KeyBank Center Box Office or Ticketmaster.

At least one dollar from every ticket sold on this tour will go to charity. This year, TSO will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Oishei Children’s Hospital and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.