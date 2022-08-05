BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the largest craft breweries in the area and the state has opened a new location downtown.

Big Ditch Brewing opened a 40-barrel production brewery at 101 Oak St. in Buffalo, which is double the size of the 20-barrel brewhouse at 55 E. Huron St. The new location will be responsible for brewing and packaging all 12-ounce beers Big Ditch sells.

The new brewery is production only, but according to owners, will more than double Big Ditch’s production capacity. An increase in capacity will reportedly allow the brewery to innovate more craft beers and expand distribution across the state.

“Innovation is paramount for success in the craft beer industry,” said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch. “The opening of the new production brewery will free up capacity at our current brewery for innovation while allowing us to keep pace with demand for our signature and seasonal beers.”

In addition to opening the new brewery, Big Ditch also announced it will be offering its popular Hayburner American IPA in 12-packs.

The new brewery has also resulted in the hiring of seven brewers and will allow Big Ditch to expand into Central New York and the Capital Region.

“For years, our customers have been asking us to sell our beer outside of New York State,” Kahn said. “We’re almost ready to make that happen.”