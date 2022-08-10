BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The calendar is creeping toward the school year and Halloween decorations are already in stores. Dunkin’ became the latest company to turn its eye toward fall with the announcement of two new products launching next week.

Dunkin’s Nutty Pumpkin Coffee combines original blend coffee with pumpkin spice swirl and a hazelnut flavor shot for a “reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors.” The drink is available hot or iced.

The Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher also launches next Wednesday, Aug. 17. The drink served over ice starts with either a green tea or coconut milk base and balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices like ginger and cinnamon, Dunkin’ said.

Other autumn favorites are also returning next Wednesday in Western New York, including pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cream cold brew, pumpkin Munchkins, the glazed pumpkin cake donut, and the pumpkin muffin, as well as the Maple Sugar Bacon breakfast sandwich. Dunkin’ also said its Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon will return, “featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve designed for on-the-go snacking.”

Dunkin’ is offering a $3 medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through Sept. 13.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods will also be available at participating locations.