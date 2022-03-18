CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) –You can get hot fish fry, with a side of history at The Bellevue Hotel in Cheektowaga.

Beer battered, Panko, broiled lemon pepper and Cajun are on the menu, along with home made sides.

The restaurant and bar is located at 544 Como Park Blvd in Cheektowaga.

The Bellevue Hotel dates back to the 1880’s, when the “Buffalo, Bellevue and Lancaster Railroad,” established the electric trolly.

The hotel was a stop along the route from Buffalo to Lancaster.

Below is the “Lady of the Bellevue,” and a photo captured at the bar that owners believe is her ghost.

For more information, head here.