BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Galbani has been named the ‘Official Cheese of the Buffalo Bills.’

Galbani, a brand manufactured in Buffalo by Lactalis American Group, will be used in foods across Highmark Stadium this season and will be debuting sponsorships throughout as well, including the “Say Cheese Cam.”

“In addition to Galbani being a favorite brand for many Bills fans, we have great respect for what Lactalis has meant to the Western New York community throughout the years and still today and are excited to expand our community outreach together as we begin our partnership,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of business development.

Additionally, Lactalis will be supporting the Buffalo Bills Foundation and strategic initiatives related to food insecurity in Western New York. Details on collaborative efforts will be announced at a later date.

“Buffalo is a very important market for our Galbani brand,” said Daniel Assef, vice president of marketing at Lactalis American Group. “Now, as we partner with the Buffalo Bills, we look forward to continuing to enhance our presence and commitment to Buffalo.”