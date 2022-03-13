GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lebro’s Restaurant at 330 Campbell Rd. in Getzville has been very busy these past few days getting ready to serve up their famous corned beef and cabbage.

The family-owned restaurant opened in 1982. They specialize in Italian and American cuisine, but on St. Patrick’s Day every year for more than two decades, they’ve served homemade corned beef and cabbage.

“Well, it came about when we hired Sue 27 years ago,” owner Carm Paolini said. “She was the one that suggested we do it — it’s her specialty. It’s grown ever since, and people really look forward to it.”

Every year, they cook up about 300 pounds of corned beef and a lot of work goes into preparation.



“It’s a lot of work… it’s A LOT of work,” chef Susan Ormerod said. “I cook 12 pieces at a time and it cooks overnight. I come in and I pull them out and I trim them all, then I keep filling it up.”

Ormerod also said one of the common mistakes people make when cooking corned beef is timing.

“Undercooking — you have to cook it and keep cooking it until it’s tender,” she said. “If it’s not tender, you might as well throw it away. You’re not going to be able to chew it. People don’t like to start it early enough.

