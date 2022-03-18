LAS VEGAS (WIVB) — La Nova Wings will be hosting a chicken wing eating contest Tuesday at the 38th annual International Pizza Expo, a two-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The contest will feature 10 randomly selected expo attendees, who will have three minutes to eat as many chicken wings as they can, in an effort to take home $1,000 and a five-foot-tall trophy. La Nova Wings will also donate $1,000 to the nonprofit Baby’s Bounty of Las Vegas to help send resources to Ukrainian refugees. To learn more about Baby’s Bounty, click here.

Scott Thompson, more commonly recognized as Carrot Top, will be the MC for the event and will be assisted by Buffalo native and Vegas showman Frankie Scinta.

La Nova Wings, Inc. was launched at the International Pizza Expo in 1994. After a two-year hiatus, they will be bringing the wing eating contest back to the event.

