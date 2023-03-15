BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Western New York businesses are teaming up to create a new beer in preparation for summer.

Southern Tier Brewing Company and Perry’s Ice Cream are partnering to launch “Vanilla Scoop” Imperial Ale, made with Perry’s signature vanilla and milk sugar.

“For this release, we wanted to capture the delicious flavor of Perry’s Vanilla Ice Cream in a bottle,” said Southern Tier VP of Operations Matt Dunn.

The beer will be sold on tap at Southern Tier’s five locations, as well as on shelves in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, including Consumer’s, Wegmans, Tops, 7-Eleven, Walmart, Speedway, Dash’s, Giant Eagle, Sheetz, and Total Wine.

“When we tried the samples Southern Tier created, we were blown away by how much the beer tasted like a scoop of Perry’s Vanilla. Perfect for summer,” Perry’s Senior Brand Manager Nichole Buryta said.