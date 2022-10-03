BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket?
You’re in luck.
Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them.
The buckets can be refilled for $5.
