BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket?

You’re in luck.

Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them.

The buckets can be refilled for $5.