LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a new Bills season right around the corner, the Niagara Wine Trail Teams are partnering with the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation to host its first-ever preseason kickoff weekend.
The event will be held at three local wineries on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on August 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many Bills alumni will be making appearances. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on August 20, former punter Paul Maguire as well as Ed Rotkowski will appear at A Gust of Sun Winery at 4515 Baer Road in Ransomville. On Sunday, cornerback Booker Edgerson and wide receiver Lou Piccone will be at Becker Farms/Vizcarra Vineyards at 3724 Quaker Road in Gasport from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., then offensive lineman Ken Jones and defensive back Jeff Nixon will be at Schulze Vineyards & WInery at 2090 Coomer Road in Burt from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature free gifts as well as tastes of wine. It also features football-related activities, merchandise and food trucks.
Participating wineries include:
- A Gust of Sun Winery and Vineyard
- Honeymoon Trail Winery
- Leonard Oakes Estate Winery
- Long Cliff Vineyards
- Mayer’s Lake Ontario
- Schulze Vineyards & Winery
- Vizcarra Vineyards
- The Winery at Marjim Manor
Presale tickets are $45. For more information, click here.
