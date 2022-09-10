BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is hosting its first-ever lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats on Sunday.

The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sole on Woodlawn Beach at 3580 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell. Along with the music, there will be food trucks, vendors, a basket raffle and a 50/50 to benefit homeless cats of Western New York.

The band schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: The Knight Crew

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: The Alison Pipitone Band

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Burkharts

Tickets are $10. Children 10 and under as well as any active or former member of the military are free.

