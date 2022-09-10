BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is hosting its first-ever lollaPAWlooza Concert for the Cats on Sunday.
The event will run from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sole on Woodlawn Beach at 3580 Lakeshore Road in Blasdell. Along with the music, there will be food trucks, vendors, a basket raffle and a 50/50 to benefit homeless cats of Western New York.
The band schedule is as follows:
- 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: The Knight Crew
- 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: The Alison Pipitone Band
- 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The Burkharts
Tickets are $10. Children 10 and under as well as any active or former member of the military are free.
For more information, click here.
More Things To Do in WNY
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.