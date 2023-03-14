BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that sweet time of the year once again: Maple Weekend is almost upon Western New York.

Dozens of Maple Producers around the area are ready to open up their sugarhouses to visitors. Attendees can see how maple syrup is made and sample products while learning about the history of maple producers. In addition, some locations will be sharing maple syrup-related recipes as well as offering family-friendly activities.

Sugarhouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends of March 18-19 and March 25-26 and admission is free.

New York is the second-largest maple-producing state in the U.S., with 2.9 million taps
accounting for approximately 17% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2022, according to a release from the Western New York Maple Producers Association.

The maple producers around Western New York that will be open to visitors for Maple Weekend can be seen below. For more information on the maple festivities and locations, click here.

Maple Weekend WNY locations

A&A Maple: 1084 Creek Road in Attica, (585) 813-6623
Arcade Center Farm: 7298 Route 98, Arcade, (585) 492-3821
Benz’s Sugar Shanty: 12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord, (716) 432-2377
Big Tree Maple: 2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, (716) 487-7633
Blesy Maple: 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville, (716) 866-8291
Brady’s Maple Syrup: 11365 Sharp Street, Concord, (716) 208-6451
Bray Farms: 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, (703) 887-4727
Tapping and tubing demonstrations, plus kids scavenger hunts.
Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village: 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, (716) 689-1440
Campbell Maple: 8904 Jackson Hill Road, Friendship, 716-560-8499
Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn: 4321 Couty Road 15A, Angelica, (585) 567-8181
Clear Creek Farms, LLC: 5067 Morris Road, Mayville, (716) 269-2079
Fairbanks Maple: 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, (716) 965-4208
Gabels Maple Syrup: 3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons, (716) 949-9110
Scenic hay rides and educational tours of the woods
George’s Maple Products: 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, (585) 591-8132
Hint’s Red Roof Maple: 3545 NY275, Friendship, (585) 307-2879
Petting zoo and scavenger hunts
Jake’s Greenhouse: 11904 Route 240, East Concord, (716) 592-4084
Johnson Estate Winery: 8419 West Route 20, Westfield, (716) 326-2191
Kibler Maple Products: 1802 Perry Road, North Java, (585) 322-6263
Kirsch’s Maple: 3175 Route 77, Varysburg, (585) 943-3133
Kist Maple Syrup: 9422 South Hill Road, Boston, (716) 955-0655
Kwilos Farms: 1177 Church Road, Angola, (716) 352-8111
Hiking tours into the woods
Letchworth State Park: 6787 Denton Corners Road, Castile, (585) 493-3680
Maple Glen Sugar House: 2266 Gowanda Zoar Road, Gowanda, (716) 532-5483
Tree tapping and kids’ sap collection contests, hay wagon rides
Maple Moon Farms LLC: 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, (585) 409-3975
Merle Maple: 1884 Route 98, Attica, (585) 535-7136
Wagon rides, shoot air cannons, pet farm animals
Meyer Maple House: 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, (585) 322-3106
Mohler Maple Products: 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, (585) 495-6941
Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House: 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, (716) 492-2714 or (716) 492-3067
Over The Hill Maple: 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, (585) 535-7971
Coloring contests, tree matching games
Ploetz’s Maple Syrup: 12833 Dowd Road, Springville, (716) 597-7945
Randall’s Maple Products: 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, (585) 547-3596
Continuing restoration of 1928 train caboose
Sage Family Maple: 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, (585) 786-5684
Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse, 6029 Route 60, Sinclairville, (716) 640-4447
Smith’s Maple Farm: 5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, (716) 523-8967
Live chainsaw carvings and petting zoo
Sprague’s Maple Farms: 1048 Portville Obi Road, Portville, (716) 933-6637
Sticky Paws Maple: 12540 Dredge Road, South Dayton, (855) 912-2639
Sweet Dream Maple Farm: 1116 Reynolds Road, Corfu, (585) 356-2669
Sweet Time Maple: 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, (585) 495-6803
Ulinger’s Maple Farm: 8835 Crumb Hill Road, East Otto, (716) 499-7243
Weber’s Maple: 1241 Davis Road, West Falls, (716) 652-2420
Wendel’s Maple: 12466 Vaughn St., East Concord, (716) 592-2299
Wolcott Maple Products: 1247 Dale Road, Dale, (585) 786-3893
Wolf Maple Products: 9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, (716) 735-9102
Tractor drawn rides to the woods
Wright Farms: 9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville, (716) 474-7474

