BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that sweet time of the year once again: Maple Weekend is almost upon Western New York.

Dozens of Maple Producers around the area are ready to open up their sugarhouses to visitors. Attendees can see how maple syrup is made and sample products while learning about the history of maple producers. In addition, some locations will be sharing maple syrup-related recipes as well as offering family-friendly activities.

Sugarhouses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends of March 18-19 and March 25-26 and admission is free.

New York is the second-largest maple-producing state in the U.S., with 2.9 million taps

accounting for approximately 17% of the syrup made in the U.S. in 2022, according to a release from the Western New York Maple Producers Association.

The maple producers around Western New York that will be open to visitors for Maple Weekend can be seen below. For more information on the maple festivities and locations, click here.

Maple Weekend WNY locations

– A&A Maple: 1084 Creek Road in Attica, (585) 813-6623

– Arcade Center Farm: 7298 Route 98, Arcade, (585) 492-3821

– Benz’s Sugar Shanty: 12939 Van Slyke Road, East Concord, (716) 432-2377

– Big Tree Maple: 2040 Holly Lane, Lakewood, (716) 487-7633

– Blesy Maple: 7129 Henrietta Road, Springville, (716) 866-8291

– Brady’s Maple Syrup: 11365 Sharp Street, Concord, (716) 208-6451

– Bray Farms: 1597 Bray Road, Arcade, (703) 887-4727

– Tapping and tubing demonstrations, plus kids scavenger hunts.

– Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village: 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, (716) 689-1440

– Campbell Maple: 8904 Jackson Hill Road, Friendship, 716-560-8499

– Cartwright’s Maple Tree Inn: 4321 Couty Road 15A, Angelica, (585) 567-8181

– Clear Creek Farms, LLC: 5067 Morris Road, Mayville, (716) 269-2079

– Fairbanks Maple: 1968 Shaw Road, Forestville, (716) 965-4208

– Gabels Maple Syrup: 3843 Lenox Road, Lawtons, (716) 949-9110

– Scenic hay rides and educational tours of the woods

– George’s Maple Products: 1766 Route 77, Strykersville, (585) 591-8132

– Hint’s Red Roof Maple: 3545 NY275, Friendship, (585) 307-2879

– Petting zoo and scavenger hunts

– Jake’s Greenhouse: 11904 Route 240, East Concord, (716) 592-4084

– Johnson Estate Winery: 8419 West Route 20, Westfield, (716) 326-2191

– Kibler Maple Products: 1802 Perry Road, North Java, (585) 322-6263

– Kirsch’s Maple: 3175 Route 77, Varysburg, (585) 943-3133

– Kist Maple Syrup: 9422 South Hill Road, Boston, (716) 955-0655

– Kwilos Farms: 1177 Church Road, Angola, (716) 352-8111

– Hiking tours into the woods

– Letchworth State Park: 6787 Denton Corners Road, Castile, (585) 493-3680

– Maple Glen Sugar House: 2266 Gowanda Zoar Road, Gowanda, (716) 532-5483

– Tree tapping and kids’ sap collection contests, hay wagon rides

– Maple Moon Farms LLC: 1058 Attica Gulf Road, Attica, (585) 409-3975

– Merle Maple: 1884 Route 98, Attica, (585) 535-7136

– Wagon rides, shoot air cannons, pet farm animals

– Meyer Maple House: 611 Route 20A, Strykersville, (585) 322-3106

– Mohler Maple Products: 1627 Route 19, Wyoming, (585) 495-6941

– Moore’s Maple Shack & Pancake House: 10444 Galen Hill Road, Freedom, (716) 492-2714 or (716) 492-3067

– Over The Hill Maple: 2089 Maxon Road, Varysburg, (585) 535-7971

– Coloring contests, tree matching games

– Ploetz’s Maple Syrup: 12833 Dowd Road, Springville, (716) 597-7945

– Randall’s Maple Products: 10307 Smithley Road, Alexander, (585) 547-3596

– Continuing restoration of 1928 train caboose

– Sage Family Maple: 4449 Sage Road, Warsaw, (585) 786-5684

– Scott’s Farm & Greenhouse, 6029 Route 60, Sinclairville, (716) 640-4447

– Smith’s Maple Farm: 5257 Mayer Road, Hamburg, (716) 523-8967

– Live chainsaw carvings and petting zoo

– Sprague’s Maple Farms: 1048 Portville Obi Road, Portville, (716) 933-6637

– Sticky Paws Maple: 12540 Dredge Road, South Dayton, (855) 912-2639

– Sweet Dream Maple Farm: 1116 Reynolds Road, Corfu, (585) 356-2669

– Sweet Time Maple: 5680 Webster Road, Wyoming, (585) 495-6803

– Ulinger’s Maple Farm: 8835 Crumb Hill Road, East Otto, (716) 499-7243

– Weber’s Maple: 1241 Davis Road, West Falls, (716) 652-2420

– Wendel’s Maple: 12466 Vaughn St., East Concord, (716) 592-2299

– Wolcott Maple Products: 1247 Dale Road, Dale, (585) 786-3893

– Wolf Maple Products: 9355 Chestnut Ridge Road, Middleport, (716) 735-9102

– Tractor drawn rides to the woods

– Wright Farms: 9166 Laidlaw Road, Farmersville, (716) 474-7474