BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second annual World’s Largest ’90s Party is coming to Buffalo’s Town Ballroom, and headlining act Mayday Buffalo gave us a taste of what to expect on News 4 Weekend Wake Up!

Western New Yorkers will be in their ’90s glory come April 2 at 9 p.m. for the big party.

Mayday Buffalo last put on the event in 2019 at Iron Works, and tickets sold out more than a month in advance. If you’re interested in attending, additional tickets are available, general admission costs $15, and VIP will set you back $35.

The local band, comprised of singer/guitarist Mick Wolcott, guitarist Loren Kelley, bassist Jay Crowe and drummer Joe Thomas, will play all the hits of the ’90s. They encourage attendees to dress as their favorite television, music or movie personality from the decade.

Watch Mayday Buffalo‘s Weekend Wake Up! performance in the video player above.