WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can get your first Mayer Brothers doughnut of the season soon.

The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill and Bakery will open for its 170th season on August 3. The ever-popular fall spot in Western New York will again have its usual offerings of apple cider, apple cider slushies, doughnuts, pies, candied apples and other New York State products such as jams, maple syrup and artisan cheese.

The Cider Mill is located at 1540 Seneca Creek Rd. at the corner of Transit in West Seneca.

