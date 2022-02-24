ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Metallica’s only playing two stadium shows in the United States this summer, and one of them will be in Orchard Park.

Highmark Stadium announced that the band is coming to town on August 11. Along with them will be Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.