BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo On Tap is happening this weekend at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Tuesday morning, Townsquare Media’s Karen Konecko and Buffalo Brew Works’ Chris Townsell filled us in on what to expect Saturday.

It’s the 10th year of this event, and there will be afternoon and evening sessions featuring more than 150 kinds of craft beer. That includes local, national and international brews.

General and VIP tickets are still available online and at all Consumer’s Beverages locations.

