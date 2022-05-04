BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York rap and hip-hop icon Nas is returning to Buffalo this summer for a show at Outer Harbor.

Nas headlines the Saturday, July 23 show. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday to the general public, with pre-sale Thursday for Seneca Gaming Club members with an access code. General admission starts at $27.50 plus fees while VIP tickets start at $65 and VIP pit tickets start at $125.

Nas joins T-Pain (May 29), Ja Rule (June 24), Taking Back Sunday (July 10) and others in the 2022 Outer Harbor concert lineup. More shows are yet to be announced. Nas last played in buffalo in 2019 in a sold-out waterfront show, according to a press release.