EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local restaurants are celebrating National Hot Dog Day with steep discounts Wednesday.

Rayzor’s Dawg House in Eden is offering everyone one free hot dog for the holiday. The restaurant, replete with Rob Ray and Sabres memorabilia, is also offering additional hot dogs for just 99 cents when you order French fries.

Elsewhere, Ted’s is advertising 99-cent hot dogs all day long at all locations. The sale is limited to regular hot dogs only.

The Beer Keep on Elmwood Avenue is also offering 2-for-1 hot dogs with the purchase of a draft beer, but that promotion runs Mondays and Wednesdays all summer.

If your restaurant has a National Hot Dog Day deal to add to this list, please email newsroom@wivb.com with a link to your social post.