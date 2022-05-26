GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World is set to open Friday, May 27 on Grand Island to kick off Memorial Day weekend. The water park and kiddie park will be opening on Friday, with the rest of the park opening in phases after this weekend.

The amusement park opened briefly in 2021, but hasn’t had a full summer run yet. Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World is at the site of the former Fantasy Island Theme Park, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney said the park will have the old charm of Fantasy Island with brand new rides and attractions.

According to the Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World website, the park will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend until the last week of June. Starting June 24, the park will be open everyday for the rest of June. The schedule has not been released past June and the website said these hours are subject to change.

Daily admission tickets are on sale on the park website for $14.99 each. Season passes will also be available, but the price has not been released yet.