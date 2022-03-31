GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fantasy Island fans are in luck: the new amusement park taking its place officially has an opening date.

It all starts Memorial Day weekend with the opening of the water park and kiddie park.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World opened briefly last year but hasn’t had a full summer run.

The rest of the park will be opening in phases after the initial Memorial Day opening.

“Frankly it’s great. It’s been part of Grand Island for over 50 years and to see it fall into complete disrepair and being vandalized was really heartbreaking and now with it coming back to life it’s a renewal, it’s a rejuvenation and we’re very happy to see they’re taking their time and investing their energies into making this come back to fruition,” said Grand Island town supervisor John Whitney.

He said the park will have the old charm of Fantasy Island with brand new rides and attractions.

“I know they want to do a family-oriented amusement park and they are obviously keeping the water park attractions there. They’re working to get the wave pool that has not happened as of yet, they need some nicer weather for that because they have to do some concrete work.”

He also said they’re hoping to work with local vendors to put food and gift shops inside the park.

Construction is starting up again and people will start to see a lot more activity in the coming months.

“I expect they’ll start constructing the rides, making repairs to the areas that were damaged by vandalism, and when they took the rides out they were not very kind they just kind of ripped and pulled and a lot of things got destroyed by heavy equipment running over paths that weren’t really built for it.”

The park will offer season passes, but prices haven’t been released yet.

