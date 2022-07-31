LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fair season rolls on through Western New York with the start of the Niagara County Fair on Wednesday.

The five-day event will run until August 7 featuring local events, live music, shows, contests, food, rides and more. The fair will run from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Ticket prices from Wednesday to Saturday are $8 per person and discounted tickets will be offered on Sunday at $5 per person or $15 per car. A weekly pass is $25. Children ages 6 and under are free.

