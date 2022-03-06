BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ice cream lovers, rejoice. Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream has announced the opening dates for their seasonal stores.
Western New York is on a weather roller coaster, and Charlap’s said the reopening dates depend on if weather permits.
Here are the expected opening dates:
Village of Hamburg, 10 Euclid Ave: March 18
Village of Angola, 9049 Erie Road: March 24
Village of Kenmore, 2800 Elmwood Avenue: April 1
