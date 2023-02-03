BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nickel City Comic Con is back in downtown Buffalo this summer after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The self-proclaimed largest pop culture celebration in Buffalo is scheduled to run from June 30 to July 2 at the Buffalo Convention Center.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the area’s largest pop culture celebration back to Buffalo,” said Chris Dabrowski, President of Nickel City Comic Con. “Although it’s been a New York minute since we’ve held our last event, this year will see the largest vendor and celebrity line-up since the show’s inception in 2016.”

This year’s event will feature more than 100,000 square feet of exhibitors, artists, comic books, cosplay, superheroes, attractions, Q&A panels and a lineup of celebrity guests encompassing multiple generations.

Celebrity guests announced already for this year include Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), WWE Hall of Famer Sting, Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Dean Cain (Lois & Clark) and George Wendt (Cheers). In total, Nickel City Comic Con will feature more than 30 celebrity guests, and a list of those already scheduled to be there can be found here.

“Whether you’re a fan of newer TV shows and movies, or a fan of the more nostalgic generation, there will definitely be something for everyone at Nickel City Comic Con. From movie cars to costumes, comic books to celebrities,” Dabrowski said.

Tickets for the event start at $19.99 and can be purchased here.