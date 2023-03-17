HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway, and O’Brien’s West End Inn is no stranger to them.

Friday morning, we got to chat with co-owner Allie O’Brien Phillipi about how they make their corned beef and cabbage, as well as the restaurant’s plans for this weekend.

