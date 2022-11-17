AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — O’Connell & Company in Amherst is presenting the timeless holiday classic, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live.”

The show is all about celebrating the meaning of the Christmas season and bringing out the child in all of us.

It’s based on the television special, which makes this local production particularly important this year. It has been announced that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will not be televised this year for the first time.

Mary Kate O’Connell says “This is the first year they’re not showing it on television. So, we were able to get the script from the TV show and it’s wonderful. First, the show lasts about 40 minutes and then afterwards, the second act, we have the kids going out with the characters and frosting cookies and ornaments so that they have a takeaway.”

The show runs from the day after Thanksgiving, November 25, through December 18.

TICKETS | For special pricing for Charlie Brown, click/tap here or call the Box Office at (716) 848-0800.

Dates & Showtimes:

Friday November 25 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday November 26 – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday November 26 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday December 3 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday December 4 – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday December 10 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday December 11 – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday December 17 – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday December 18 – 12:30 p.m.

O’Connell and Company is also presenting “Big Band Christmas Memories.” The original holiday show features The George Scott Big Band from The Colored Musicians Club.

They have a new venue: O’Connell & Company • 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst, NY 14226