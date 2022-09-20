NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Falls Street USA in Niagara Falls is set to host their annual Oktoberfest on Saturday.

The event run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. with free entertainment and activities.

The festival will have authentic German cuisine, beer, wine and music from the German-American Musicians Association, with multiple different performances including marches and folk music. It will also have a hay maze and games for kids and a stein hoisting competition. Prizes feature ice cream vouchers for kids and drink tickets for adults.

Attendees are encouraged to wear German attire. For more information, click here.