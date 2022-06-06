BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The brand new Papi Grande’s Waterfront and Beach Bar is kicking off summer with its Grand Opening weekend June 10-12.

The new location at 301 Ohio St. on the Buffalo River across from Riverworks did a soft opening the past couple weeks, but this will be the official opening weekend.

There will be food, drink specials, Sunday brunch, prizes, music, and more.

It all starts Friday at 3 p.m. with music from DJ Sandals starting at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the bar will be open noon to midnight, with different music throughout the day, including Vinny Derosa, Poor Man’s Happy Hour, and TomTom Productions Karaoke.

Sunday brunch starts at noon and features more live music, like Christian Kramer and Joey from The Backwoods Revival, as well as Mike Culmo and Aaron Smith of Breakaway.

Guests can dress in their best beach attire for a chance to win prizes.

This is the second location for Papi Grande’s. The original is located in Amherst.

Owner Jimmy Spano previously told News 4 the new waterfront location will have 8-10 different street tacos, signature margaritas, and liquid gold queso.

He promises an ’80s Miami vibe with lots of neon colors and floral.

The weekend’s hours are:

Friday, June 10: 3 p.m.- 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday, June 12: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.