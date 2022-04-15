BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If a donut with a Peep on top isn’t enough to get you in the Easter spirit, Paula’s Donuts released a limited-edition Cadbury Egg donut that is sure to do the trick.
While the 2021 edition of Paula’s Cadbury donut featured a mini Cadbury Creme Egg on top of a chocolate frosted donut, the 2022 edition goes above and beyond: It’s a glazed donut with a gooey Cadbury egg pocket inside.
Paula’s said the donuts are available through Saturday while supplies last. They’re closed on Easter Sunday.
Paula’s specialty donuts, including the Peep donut and their “Easter basket” (a frosted donut dunked in colored coconut, with a Twizzler for the handle and jelly beans acting as Easter eggs) cost $3 each. You can order in stores until 5 p.m. or online at paulasdonuts.com.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here.