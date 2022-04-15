BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If a donut with a Peep on top isn’t enough to get you in the Easter spirit, Paula’s Donuts released a limited-edition Cadbury Egg donut that is sure to do the trick.

While the 2021 edition of Paula’s Cadbury donut featured a mini Cadbury Creme Egg on top of a chocolate frosted donut, the 2022 edition goes above and beyond: It’s a glazed donut with a gooey Cadbury egg pocket inside.

We are making a Limited Edition Easter Donut- Cadbury egg! 🍩🐰🐰



Thurs- Sat, while supplies last!



We are open until 5pm Thurs-Sat & closed on Easter Sunday!



Order online for a quick pick-up: https://t.co/rCCyNUD4Ij

Paula’s said the donuts are available through Saturday while supplies last. They’re closed on Easter Sunday.

Paula’s specialty donuts, including the Peep donut and their “Easter basket” (a frosted donut dunked in colored coconut, with a Twizzler for the handle and jelly beans acting as Easter eggs) cost $3 each. You can order in stores until 5 p.m. or online at paulasdonuts.com.