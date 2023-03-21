BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Peter Gabriel, the former Genesis singer who later crafted a successful solo career with hits like “Solsbury Hill” and “Sledgehammer,” is coming to KeyBank Center.

The announcement of new dates for i/o – The Tour includes Buffalo on September 22. It’s one of 13 new cities added to the tour.

General ticket sales start this Friday at 10 a.m. Once they’re available, fans can purchase tickets here.

The Friday night show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.