LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Modest Mouse is coming back to Artpark this year, and this time, they’ll be accompanied by the Pixies.

The indie rock legends are set to perform at the Lewiston venue’s Amphitheater on August 28. Cat Power will be joining them as a special guest.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. When they’re available, tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at the Artpark box office, which is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prices range from $39.50 to $85.

Modest Mouse and Pixies join a lineup of artists spanning multiple genres, including Noah Kahan, Styx and Barenaked Ladies among others.