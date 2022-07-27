CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Polish American Arts Festival will return to Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Road for the first time in three years.

The event kicks off Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m. with a grand entrance march of WNY Polish Groups and will end on July 31.

This event is free to the public and will feature music, authentic food, vendors and entertainment for all.

Friday, July 29:

5 p.m. Grand Entrance March of WNY Polish Groups (Begins at Cheektowaga Rec Center, proceeds through Town Park to Main Stage)

5 p.m. Polish Beer Garden Opens

5:30 p.m. Krakowiacy Dance Troupe

6-10 p.m. Buffalo Concertina All Stars – MAIN STAGE

6-10 p.m. Forgotten Buffalo Orchestra – SATELLITE STAGE

6:30/7:30 p.m. Demos & Lectures – Folk Dancing Lessons/Chopin: Life & Legacy

Saturday, July 30:

NOON Gates & Beer Garden Open

1-4 p.m. John Gora & Gorale – MAIN STAGE

3-4 p.m. Msgr. Adamski Polish School Children’s Choir – SATELLITE STAGE

4:45-5:45 p.m. Polish Folk Mass featuring Rev. Louis S. Klein, John Gora, Polish School Choir and St. Maximillian Kolbe Assembly – MAIN STAGE

5:45-10:30 p.m. Special Delivery Band – SATELLITE STAGE

6:30-9:30 p.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra – MAIN STAGE

12:30-7p.m. Demos & Lectures – Pulaski History, Cooking, Dance Lessons, Polish Language Classes, Sausage Making & Smoking and Beekeeping

Sunday, July 31:

NOON Gates & Beer Garden Open

12:30-3:30 p.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra – MAIN STAGE

2-5 p.m. Dave Gawronski Band – SATELLITE STAGE

4:30-5 p.m. Polish Heritage Dancers – MAIN STAGE

5-8 p.m. Forgotten Buffalo Orchestra – SATELLITE STAGE

5:30-8:30 p.m. John Gora & Gorale – MAIN STAGE

12:30-6 p.m. Demos & Lectures – Pulaski History, Cooking, Dance Lessons, Polish Language Classes, Sausage Making & Smoking and Beekeeping

For more information, the official guide to the festival can be found here.