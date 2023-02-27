BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the week? Here are some events you can take part in:
- Preserving, Presenting and Promoting the Legacy of African American Music in Buffalo Since 1917
- Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library | Tuesday from 6-7 p.m.
- Cavalcade of Cars Indoor Custom Auto and Motorcycle Show
- Hamburg Fairgrounds | Friday through Saturday
- Shea’s Free Family Film Series: “Brave”
- Shea’s Buffalo Theatre | Saturday | Doors and 1 p.m., Movie at 2 p.m.
