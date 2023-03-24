BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some events you can attend or take part in:
- Gliding Stars’ Skating Across Land and Sea
- Northtown Center, Williamsville | Saturday at 2 p.m.
- Lock City West End Hooley
- Lockport | Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Murder on the Orient Express
- Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo | March 23 – April 2
- Pond Skimming
- Holiday Valley, Ellicottville | Sunday at 1 p.m.
- Unplugged – A Tribute to MTV
- Town Ballroom, Buffalo | Friday | Doors at 7 p.m.
- Free Music Party
- Town Ballroom | Saturday | Doors at 8 p.m.
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert
- Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo | Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.