BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some events you can attend or take part in:
- Chase Rice
- Town Ballroom, Buffalo | Sunday | Doors at 7 p.m.
- Easter Eggsperience
- Buffalo Zoo | Saturday and Sunday
- Easter Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market 2023
- The Powerhouse at Buffalo Color Park | Saturday and Sunday
- Free Family Film Series – “Encanto”
- Shea’s Buffalo Theatre | Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Pierogi Fest
- The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo | Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Town Ballroom, Buffalo | Friday | Doors at 7 p.m.
- Zeds Dead
- Buffalo Riverworks | Saturday at 8 p.m.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.