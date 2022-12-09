BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!

Erie Canal Holiday Market (Saturday, Dec. 10) Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises |10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting (Saturday, Dec. 10) Rotary Rink at the Fountain Plaza | 5 p.m.

Santa Land (Saturday 10) Chestnut Ridge Park | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Amherst Holiday Market (Sunday, Dec. 11) The Northtown Center | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

