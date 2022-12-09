BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready “4” the weekend? Here are some of the things that you can take part in!
- Erie Canal Holiday Market (Saturday, Dec. 10)
- Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises |10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting (Saturday, Dec. 10)
- Rotary Rink at the Fountain Plaza | 5 p.m.
- Santa Land (Saturday 10)
- Chestnut Ridge Park | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Amherst Holiday Market (Sunday, Dec. 11)
- The Northtown Center | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
