BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some events you can attend or take part in:

Fossil February | Aquarium of Niagara, Niagara Falls | February 20-25

African American Heritage Corridor Community Pop-Up Exhibition | Nash Lofts, 163 Broadway Ave., Buffalo | Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Legends and Stars Expo | Batavia Downs Gaming, Batavia | Saturday and Sunday