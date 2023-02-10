BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready 4 the weekend? Here are some events you can check out:
- 12th Annual Artists of Color Exhibition | Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, Niagara Falls | Opening reception is Friday from 6-8 p.m.
- Buffalo Sabres vs. Calgary Flames | KeyBank Center, Buffalo | Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
- Fire & Ice Celebration | Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, Celoron | Thursday through Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
- Lincoln Day | Buffalo History Museum | Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
- Sweethearts Dance | Buffalo History Museum | Friday at 7 p.m.
MORE | See Black History Month events happening throughout February here.
