BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready 4 the weekend? Here are some fun things in which you can partake:

Meet former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller Resurgence Brewery, Saturday, 2-5 p.m.

Tracy Morgan Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Friday, 8 p.m. ($65)

East Aurora Winter Market Quaker Road, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Empire State Wrestling presents “All I Do Is Win” Frontier Fire Hall, Niagara Falls, Friday, 7 p.m.

