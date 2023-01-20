BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready 4 the weekend? Here are some fun things in which you can partake:
- Meet former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller
- Resurgence Brewery, Saturday, 2-5 p.m.
- Tracy Morgan
- Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, Friday, 8 p.m. ($65)
- East Aurora Winter Market
- Quaker Road, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Empire State Wrestling presents “All I Do Is Win”
- Frontier Fire Hall, Niagara Falls, Friday, 7 p.m.
