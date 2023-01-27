BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready 4 the weekend? Here are some fun things you can take part in:
- Disney On Ice: Into the Magic (KeyBank Center)
- Thursday through Sunday | Click/tap for tickets
- Music Is Art Winter Youth Jazz Festival (Asbury Hall at Babeville)
- Saturday | 6 p.m. | Buy tickets here
- Shop Small at McKinley Mall
- Saturday | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- The Trews at Town Ballroom
- Friday | Doors at 7 p.m.
- Lotus at Town Ballroom
- Saturday | Doors at 8 p.m.
