BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready for the weekend? Here are some of the fun things you can take part in!
- Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure
- Shea’s Performing Arts Center (January 6-8)
- First Friday Wine Class
- Freedom Run Winery (January 6 – 7-9 p.m.)
- Buffalo “Snow” Roll
- Starts at Mister Sizzle’s (January 7 – 1 p.m.)
Latest Posts
Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
Jeff Preval is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2021. See more of his work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.