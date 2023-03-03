BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are you ready 4 the weekend? Here are some events you can attend or take part in:
- Josh Ritter
- Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo | Saturday | Doors at 7 p.m.
- Lake Plains Players’ Into the Unknown Cabaret
- Arrowhead Spring Winery, Lockport | Friday | 7 p.m.
- Leonard Oakes Estate Winery, Medina | Saturday | 7 p.m.
- Science After Dark: Reality Bytes
- Buffalo Museum of Science | $30 | 21+ | Friday from 6-9 p.m.
- Orchids After Dark
- Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | Friday and Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m.
- Tony Rock
- Helium Comedy Club, Buffalo | Thursday – Saturday (multiple showtimes)
- The Wood Brothers
- Town Ballroom, Buffalo | $29.50 | Friday | Doors at 7 p.m.
